Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will earn ($2.70) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($2.60). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Karuna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($11.49) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.72) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($11.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($11.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.94) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.69.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

KRTX opened at $185.69 on Monday. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $92.26 and a twelve month high of $278.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.61 and a 200-day moving average of $207.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Karuna Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $40,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,457.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Healy sold 6,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $1,204,797.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $40,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,457.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,227 shares of company stock worth $4,141,825. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

