Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Retail Opportunity Investments’ current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.15 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 16.58%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

ROIC opened at $13.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.71. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 236.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $148,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,575.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.34%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

