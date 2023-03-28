Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Spruce Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spruce Biosciences in a report released on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.64). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spruce Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spruce Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SPRB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Spruce Biosciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $2.31 on Monday. Spruce Biosciences has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.32.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Spruce Biosciences by 317.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 88,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spruce Biosciences by 26.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Spruce Biosciences by 61.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 78,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

