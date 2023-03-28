Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Spruce Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spruce Biosciences in a report released on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.64). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spruce Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spruce Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.
A number of other research firms have also commented on SPRB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Spruce Biosciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.
Spruce Biosciences Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Spruce Biosciences by 317.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 88,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spruce Biosciences by 26.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Spruce Biosciences by 61.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 78,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.
About Spruce Biosciences
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spruce Biosciences (SPRB)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.