Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Verve Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verve Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Minter expects that the company will earn ($0.76) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verve Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.14) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Verve Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.85) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.19) EPS.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million.

VERV has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

VERV opened at $14.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.58. Verve Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERV. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,958,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,315,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,226,000 after purchasing an additional 199,869 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,365,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,479,000 after purchasing an additional 971,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,680,000 after buying an additional 1,316,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 30.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,376,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,973,000 after acquiring an additional 792,139 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

