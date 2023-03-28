Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Receives $61.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.20.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $59.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $73.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.63 million. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 227.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Motco raised its position in shares of Evergy by 40.1% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.