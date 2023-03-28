Evermay Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 670 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 670 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 125.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 250.0% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,003.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. BTIG Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. New Street Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.30.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $76.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.36 and a 200 day moving average of $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 599.06, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.83.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

