Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 403 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.5% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $281.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $305.70 and its 200-day moving average is $303.51. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

