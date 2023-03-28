Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 92 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 847.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $127.47 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $199.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.53. The firm has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

