EVgo (EVGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect EVgo to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
EVgo Stock Performance
NYSE EVGO opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. EVgo has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $14.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.94.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.19.
Institutional Trading of EVgo
EVgo Company Profile
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EVgo (EVGO)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.