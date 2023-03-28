EVgo (EVGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect EVgo to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EVgo Stock Performance

NYSE EVGO opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. EVgo has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $14.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.94.

Get EVgo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

Institutional Trading of EVgo

EVgo Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in EVgo by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in EVgo in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in EVgo by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in EVgo by 593.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 107,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 92,411 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in EVgo by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 141,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.