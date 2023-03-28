Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Exelon by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Exelon by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 74.3% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Exelon by 55.4% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $40.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.36.

Insider Activity at Exelon

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

