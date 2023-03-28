Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Lessened by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.9% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230,872 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $833,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,095 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $347,253,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,468,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094,957 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE XOM opened at $105.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The stock has a market cap of $430.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

