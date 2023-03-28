EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on EZCORP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised EZCORP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.
EZCORP Price Performance
EZPW stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.77. EZCORP has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $474.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About EZCORP
EZCORP, Inc engages in the provision of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn and Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EZCORP (EZPW)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.