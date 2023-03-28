EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on EZCORP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised EZCORP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

EZPW stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.77. EZCORP has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $474.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in EZCORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 40,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in EZCORP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in EZCORP by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in EZCORP by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 218,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 107,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP, Inc engages in the provision of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn and Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States.

