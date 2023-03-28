FaZe (FAZE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FaZe Stock Performance

Shares of FAZE stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. FaZe has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $24.69.

Get FaZe alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAZE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in FaZe by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 425,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FaZe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,401,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in FaZe in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,225,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in FaZe in the third quarter valued at $708,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in FaZe during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

About FaZe

FaZe Holdings Inc operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 500 million fans across social platforms. It delivers various entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights, and live streams of competitive gaming tournaments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FaZe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FaZe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.