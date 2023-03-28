Fiduciary Alliance LLC Invests $177,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 27,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.27.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $145.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $344.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.97. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.