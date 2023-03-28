First United Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First United Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of First United Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,540 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $352,468,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $398.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05. The firm has a market cap of $299.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

