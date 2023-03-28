First United Bank & Trust Sells 1,881 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First United Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $227.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $56.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

