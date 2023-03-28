First United Bank & Trust Sells 331 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First United Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Union Pacific by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 45,291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.60.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $193.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $118.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

