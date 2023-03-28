FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a research report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.56.

FE opened at $39.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.97, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average of $39.85. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $48.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 940.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

