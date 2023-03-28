Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.33.

FHTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Foghorn Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foghorn Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 533.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 1,368.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Price Performance

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ FHTX opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27. Foghorn Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.12.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

