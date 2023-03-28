Forte Biosciences (FBRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th.

Forte Biosciences Price Performance

Forte Biosciences stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.64. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Forte Biosciences by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 186,159 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of dermatology products and services. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.