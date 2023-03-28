Frederic Vecchioli Sells 63,679 Shares of Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) Stock

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating) insider Frederic Vecchioli sold 63,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($11.05), for a total value of £572,474.21 ($703,371.68).
Safestore Stock Performance
Shares of LON:SAFE opened at GBX 908.50 ($11.16) on Tuesday. Safestore Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 744.50 ($9.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,423 ($17.48). The firm has a market cap of £1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 436.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 998.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 945.52.
Safestore Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a GBX 20.40 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Safestore’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,442.31%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Safestore Company Profile
Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.
See Also
