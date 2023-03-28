FY2023 Earnings Estimate for NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB) Issued By HC Wainwright

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for NioCorp Developments in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.50). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.40 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NioCorp Developments’ current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

NioCorp Developments Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:NB opened at C$9.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -225.25 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.45. NioCorp Developments has a 12 month low of C$7.57 and a 12 month high of C$17.10.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments ( TSE:NB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

