FY2023 EPS Estimates for Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ) Boosted by Cormark

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sylogist in a report released on Friday, March 24th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Sylogist’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sylogist’s FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Sylogist stock opened at C$5.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$122.97 million, a PE ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.79. Sylogist has a fifty-two week low of C$4.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.38, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Sylogist’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

