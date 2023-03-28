Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,270 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 40,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $79.58 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GILD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

