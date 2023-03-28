Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,426 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $1,285,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Shell by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in Shell by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 18,245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in shares of Shell by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 21,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.63) to GBX 2,950 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.63) to GBX 3,000 ($36.86) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.92) to GBX 2,987 ($36.70) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,879.86.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell Increases Dividend

NYSE:SHEL opened at $55.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.38. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $194.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.