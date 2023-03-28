Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 2.3% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,934 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 264.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,619,000 after buying an additional 1,182,046 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after buying an additional 1,163,790 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9,750.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 476,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 471,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $129.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $117.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.32 and a 200-day moving average of $135.06. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

See Also

