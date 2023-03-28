Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $10.26 Million Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain accounts for about 2.1% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Iron Mountain worth $10,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 132.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $543,842.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,302,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $60,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,471.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $543,842.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,302,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,970,966. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

NYSE:IRM opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.30.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 130.00%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

See Also

