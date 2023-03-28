Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TM. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,453,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,584,000 after purchasing an additional 150,587 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 446,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,130,000 after buying an additional 66,837 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,998,000 after buying an additional 57,478 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,794,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 814.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 43,134 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE TM opened at $136.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.89. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.07 and a fifty-two week high of $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TM. StockNews.com started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

