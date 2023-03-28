Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 489 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE NOC opened at $458.25 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $430.93 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $456.97 and a 200 day moving average of $493.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

