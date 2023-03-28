GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

Shares of GLYC opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $73.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.19. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $4.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLYC shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on GlycoMimetics from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Activity at GlycoMimetics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 652,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total transaction of $2,125,572.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,588,288 shares in the company, valued at $11,697,818.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other GlycoMimetics news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,489,064 shares in the company, valued at $14,855,862. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 652,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $2,125,572.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,588,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,697,818.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,461,451 shares of company stock worth $2,981,601 and sold 898,192 shares worth $2,845,225. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth about $952,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth about $633,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 46,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

Featured Stories

