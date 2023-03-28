Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Receives $14.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Gray Television from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gray Television

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Gray Television by 352.1% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,140,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Gray Television by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,207,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,611 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth $28,491,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the 4th quarter worth $9,115,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth $8,679,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE GTN opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $810.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.47. Gray Television has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $23.15.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.15. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gray Television will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.37%.

Gray Television Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.