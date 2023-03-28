GSK (LON:GSK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($18.55) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,400 ($17.20) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.27) to GBX 1,550 ($19.04) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,700 ($20.89) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($24.57) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.33).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,423.60 ($17.49) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,343.02, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,433.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,406.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a GBX 13.75 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.97%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,754.72%.

In other GSK news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($18.27), for a total value of £424,925.12 ($522,085.17). In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,399 ($17.19) per share, with a total value of £29,379 ($36,096.57). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($18.27), for a total transaction of £424,925.12 ($522,085.17). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,962,765. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

