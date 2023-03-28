GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Purchased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,512,000 after acquiring an additional 870,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,655,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,578,000 after acquiring an additional 254,581 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,105,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,055,000 after buying an additional 2,856,645 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,912,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,219,000 after buying an additional 374,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,452,000 after buying an additional 242,249 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GXO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

GXO stock opened at $47.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.31. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $78.68.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

