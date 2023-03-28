Harbor Group Inc. Invests $203,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after buying an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.10.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $96.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.73 and a 200-day moving average of $72.84. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $125.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $155.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.79, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,775. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

