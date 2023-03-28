Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives $19.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HLIT shares. StockNews.com lowered Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Northland Securities increased their target price on Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,004,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,685,000 after purchasing an additional 72,246 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,459,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,501,000 after purchasing an additional 389,000 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,835,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,334,000 after purchasing an additional 784,597 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Harmonic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,768,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,300,000 after purchasing an additional 51,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Harmonic by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,282,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,900,000 after purchasing an additional 68,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

HLIT opened at $14.08 on Friday. Harmonic has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

