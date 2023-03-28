HC Wainwright Comments on SQZ Biotechnologies’ Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SQZ)

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SQZ Biotechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.81) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on SQZ Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after buying an additional 87,262 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 11.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,016 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 55,425 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.
SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.
