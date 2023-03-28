HC Wainwright Comments on SQZ Biotechnologies’ Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SQZ)

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SQZ Biotechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.81) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on SQZ Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

SQZ Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SQZ Biotechnologies

Shares of SQZ stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after buying an additional 87,262 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 11.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,016 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 55,425 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

(Get Rating)

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.