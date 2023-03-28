HC Wainwright Weighs in on InflaRx’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IFRX)

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of InflaRx in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now expects that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.23). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for InflaRx’s current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for InflaRx’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Shares of InflaRx stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. InflaRx has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40.

InflaRx ( NASDAQ:IFRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in InflaRx during the 1st quarter valued at $603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of InflaRx by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 132,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of InflaRx by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 67,214 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InflaRx by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 29,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of InflaRx by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 52,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a and its receptor C5aR. Its primary product candidate is Vilobelimab. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo, and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

