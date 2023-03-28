HC Wainwright Weighs in on Ventyx Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ventyx Biosciences in a research note issued on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar expects that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ventyx Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.69) per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VTYX. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $34.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of -0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average of $34.34. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $47.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,170,690.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Featured Articles

