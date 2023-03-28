HC Wainwright Weighs in on Ventyx Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ventyx Biosciences in a research note issued on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar expects that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ventyx Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.69) per share.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on VTYX. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.
Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,170,690.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.
About Ventyx Biosciences
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
