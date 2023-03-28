Hengehold Capital Management LLC Takes $211,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,784 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $751,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,634 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,053,643,000 after buying an additional 2,472,255 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 559.1% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,766,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $180,811,000 after buying an additional 1,498,720 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,783,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips
In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ConocoPhillips Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $97.48 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.29. The firm has a market cap of $118.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.06%.
ConocoPhillips Company Profile
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.
