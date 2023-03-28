Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HZNP. SVB Leerink cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 0.6 %

HZNP opened at $109.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $117.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $3,066,390.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,884.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $380,752.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $3,066,390.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,884.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,125,648. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

