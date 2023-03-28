Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $955,000 Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.4% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 376,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,733,000 after purchasing an additional 49,374 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 40,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 39,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $106.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $271.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.73 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

