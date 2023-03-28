Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Andrew Livingston Purchases 23,536 Shares of Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) insider Andrew Livingston acquired 23,536 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 674 ($8.28) per share, with a total value of £158,632.64 ($194,904.34).

Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Andrew Livingston acquired 22 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 680 ($8.35) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($183.81).

On Monday, February 20th, Andrew Livingston acquired 20 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 723 ($8.88) per share, with a total value of £144.60 ($177.66).

On Thursday, January 19th, Andrew Livingston acquired 22 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 691 ($8.49) per share, with a total value of £152.02 ($186.78).

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

Howden Joinery Group stock opened at GBX 675.80 ($8.30) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 698.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 612.11. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 472.20 ($5.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 798.20 ($9.81). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,039.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a GBX 15.90 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,230.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HWDN shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 870 ($10.69) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 660 ($8.11) to GBX 580 ($7.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 715 ($8.78) to GBX 800 ($9.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 762.50 ($9.37).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

Further Reading

