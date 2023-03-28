Hunting (LON:HTG) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Rating) to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have GBX 350 ($4.30) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 340 ($4.18).
Hunting Stock Performance
HTG opened at GBX 231.50 ($2.84) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 304.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 288.07. The stock has a market cap of £381.84 million, a PE ratio of 11,575.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. Hunting has a twelve month low of GBX 185.40 ($2.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 356.50 ($4.38).
Hunting Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35,000.00%.
About Hunting
Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.
