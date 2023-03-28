InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of InflaRx in a report released on Wednesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz forecasts that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for InflaRx’s current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for InflaRx’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of InflaRx in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFRX opened at $1.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.88. InflaRx has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $3.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of InflaRx by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in InflaRx by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in InflaRx by 7,966.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in InflaRx during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in InflaRx by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 21,188 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a and its receptor C5aR. Its primary product candidate is Vilobelimab. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo, and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

