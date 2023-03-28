Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Innovative Solutions and Support stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $133.45 million, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51.
In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne purchased 4,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,434.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,511,171 shares in the company, valued at $19,386,240.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 64,753 shares of company stock worth $501,416 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.
