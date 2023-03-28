Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Price Performance

Innovative Solutions and Support stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $133.45 million, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51.

Insider Activity at Innovative Solutions and Support

In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne purchased 4,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,434.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,511,171 shares in the company, valued at $19,386,240.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 64,753 shares of company stock worth $501,416 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Solutions and Support

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 21.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

