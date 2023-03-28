International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Reduced by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 34.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after buying an additional 57,973 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 115.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,975,000 after buying an additional 153,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 16.3% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Trading Up 3.2 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $129.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $117.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

