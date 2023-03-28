Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,419 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in Intuit by 27,658.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after buying an additional 4,546,017 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Intuit by 184,265.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,573,000 after buying an additional 1,278,799 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,917,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Intuit by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,841,392,000 after buying an additional 575,174 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 685,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,162,000 after buying an additional 517,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on INTU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.53.

Intuit Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $426.94 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $507.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $412.07 and a 200-day moving average of $403.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $119.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.