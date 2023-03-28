Inventiva (IVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 29th. Analysts expect Inventiva to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inventiva Trading Down 8.1 %

NASDAQ:IVA opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.16. Inventiva has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $12.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inventiva stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Inventiva were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Inventiva

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Inventiva in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

