IonQ (IONQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IonQ Price Performance

NYSE:IONQ opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. IonQ has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78.

Get IonQ alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

IonQ Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in IonQ in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in IonQ by 163.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.