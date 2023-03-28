IonQ (IONQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:IONQ opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. IonQ has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78.
Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.
IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.
