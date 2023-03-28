iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

iRobot Trading Down 1.3 %

IRBT opened at $43.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.09. iRobot has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $69.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.76.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.56). iRobot had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $357.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iRobot will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRobot

About iRobot

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,394,000 after purchasing an additional 52,357 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,501,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,545,000 after purchasing an additional 38,008 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 2.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 810,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,370,000 after purchasing an additional 21,022 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. It operates through Domestic and International segments. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.