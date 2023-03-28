iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
iRobot Trading Down 1.3 %
IRBT opened at $43.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.09. iRobot has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $69.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.76.
iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.56). iRobot had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $357.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iRobot will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About iRobot
iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. It operates through Domestic and International segments. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
